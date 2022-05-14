My husband humiliates me, calls me a snake —Wife

A woman, Patience Ibrahim, has dragged her husband, Talpha Atega, before a Customary Court in Jikwoyi, Abuja, Federal Capital Territory (FCT), for calling her a snake.

Patience in her divorce suit told the court that Talpha often referred to her as snake from the marine kingdom aside from failing in the discharge of his responsibilities as a husband.

“My husband refused to take up his responsibility in the house as husband and a father. I am the one doing everything – house chores, payment of house rent, feeding, and all others.

“Anytime I discuss this issue with him, he will start insulting me. He will call me a snake from the marine kingdom.

“I want divorce. I…