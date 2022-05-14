Nigeria needs an intellectual as president — Tinubu

An All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential aspirant, Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu, said Nigeria needs an intellectual president to rebuild the nation.

Tinubu stated this when he met with Niger State APC delegates at the Government House Minna, to seek their support to pick the ticket of the party at the primaries for the upcoming 2023 general elections.

He said the country is looking for a thinker who will provide the desired leadership for the prosperity of the country.

The former Lagos State Governor and Senator assured that when voted for, he has a team with the brains to turn around the fortunes of the country.

According to him, he will provide the needed strategy to…