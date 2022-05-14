NSCDC arrests four cable vandals in Kwara

Kwara State Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), on Saturday, paraded four cable vandals reportedly caught while trying to vandalise armoured cable of a 33 KVA transformer serving Ifesowapo community in Oyun area of Ilorin metropolis.

In a statement by the corps’ Public Relations Officer (PRO), Babawale Afolabi, the state commandant of the corps, Mr Makinde Iskil Ayinla, explained that prompt response of the anti-vandal unit of the corps to a distress call made it possible to arrest the vandals.

“In line with the directive given by the commandant general Ahmed Abubakar Audi regarding one of the core mandates of the NSCDC which is to protect all the…