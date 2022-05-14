Pay attention to needs of farmers, OOK Group GMD appeals to Oyo govt

The General Managing Director of an Agro-allied company, OOK Group, Omolara Svensson, has appealed to the Oyo State government to pay attention to the needs of farmers in the state.

Svensson noted that to promote the agricultural sector of the state, the Oyo State governor, Mr Seyi Makinde, must pay attention to the needs of the real farmers in the state.

She hinted this on Friday during a press conference held at the group‘s office in Ibadan, the Oyo state capital.

She stated that ”though she is aware of the state government‘s love for agriculture but the state government needed to do more for farmers.”

She added that if the agricultural sector is being paid attention…