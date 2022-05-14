Suspected herders kill man in Enugu for attempting to save sister from rape

Suspected herdsmen have reportedly killed a young man in Okpulugwu Agu-Amede community in Eha-Amufu, Isi-Uzo Local Government Area of Enugu State in a renewed attack.

The incident had thrown the community into mourning.

Community sources told newsmen that the incident which occurred on Friday would be the seventh brutal attack on the agrarian community since January 2022.

It was gathered that the victim, Mr Ejike Odo, got a report that his sister who went to farm was attacked and raped by Fulani herdsmen while she was returning from the farm. He then rushed to the farm to rescue her.

Nigerian Tribune