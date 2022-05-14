Suspected herders kill man in Enugu for attempting to save sister from rape

By
Headliners
-
2


herders attack Enugu commuities, herders kill three in Benue, Tension as herdsmen invade Edo community, herdsmen attack Taraba community, Suspected herdsmen invade farms, Ogoni Elders cry out, Suspected herdsmen kill man, Herdsmen allegedly abduct four, Suspected herdsmen kill five, Suspected herdmen kill three, Suspected herdsmen kill four , Four killed, Kogi Miyetti Allah chairman, Over 50 armed herdsmen, Suspected herdsmen machete , Miyetti Allah tells members, Suspected herdsmen hack two, Herdsmen storm forest reserve, Herdsmen attacks, herdsmen, Suspected herdsmen
FILE PHOTO


Suspected herdsmen have reportedly killed a young man in Okpulugwu Agu-Amede community in Eha-Amufu, Isi-Uzo Local Government Area of Enugu State in a renewed attack.

The incident had thrown the community into mourning.

Community sources told newsmen that the incident which occurred on Friday would be the seventh brutal attack on the agrarian community since January 2022.

It was gathered that the victim, Mr Ejike Odo, got a report that his sister who went to farm was attacked and raped by Fulani herdsmen while she was returning from the farm. He then rushed to the farm to rescue her.

Nigerian Tribune

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR