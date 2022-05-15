Adeboye, Adegbola, NUJ, join TEAM Oyo to revive Nigeria’s theatre industry

The theatre industry in Nigerian is about to experience a new begining as the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) Worldwide, Pastor Enoch Adeboye and popular actors in the industry including Toyin Adegbola and Peter Fatomilola and a host of others have joined forces with the younger generation in the industry to revive the fading theatre arts.

This was revealed at a press conference held at the Nigeria Union of Journalist Centre, Iyaganku, Ibadan, Oyo State, recently, by the team department of theatre at the University of Ibadan to break the World’s Guinness World Record for the longest marathon theatre performance alongside other theatre groups in…