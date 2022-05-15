Blasphemy: Another death too many

Perhaps the news that has generated concerns across the country, both in the traditional media and especially the social media was the death at the hands of her classmates,one Deborah Samuel, a second year student at the Economics Education Department of Shehu Shagari College of Education, Sokoto,Sokoto State.

Several reactions from different quarters trailed the event, which led to the arrest of two of the alleged perpetrators. However, by Saturday morning, the trend took another dimension as many youths in Sokoto trooped out to protest the arrest of the two suspects, insisting that the lynching of Deborah was right under Islam. They asked the state government and security…