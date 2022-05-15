Captain Jamil stopped working with us three years ago ― Azman Air

Azman Airline has distanced itself from the comment made by Captain Jamil Abubakar, son of the former IG of Police, Mohammed Abubakar, on Twitter over the death of Deborah Samuel who was killed in Sokoto a few days ago for insulting the Prophet Muhammed.

Captain Abubakar had stated on Twitter that the punishment for blasphemy in Islam is death.

Speaking to Tribune Online on the phone on Sunday, the Ground Operations Manager of Azman Airline, Nureeden Abdul, said Captain Jamil only stated his personal opinion, not of the airline.

“Captain Jamil Abubakar was our Pilot some years back, but he has been on his own since 2019, so he is not working with us and he is entitled to his…