Collapsing port: NPA may revoke concession agreement of five terminal operators

The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) over the weekend revealed that five terminal operators are being monitored to ensure they do the right things as regards their commitment and obligations as agreed under the Port Concession agreement.

This is even as the agency revealed that the affected terminal operators have been given temporary six-month renewal with conditions to meet before they will have their concession agreement renewed permanently.

Addressing selected maritime journalists in Lagos over the weekend, the Managing Director of the NPA, Mr. Mohammed Bello-Koko said that the introduction of the Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission (ICRC) Act meant that renewal of…