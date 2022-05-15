Gombe community lauds Ashaka Cement over electricity project

Members and leaders of Badadbi village in Funkaye Local Government Area of Gombe State has applauded AsakaCem Ltd, a subsidiary of Lafarge Africa Plc., for helping to connect the community to the national grid, ending 100years of living in darkness by the people of the village.

According to a statement, the Village Head of Badabdi, Alhaji Abdullahi Aminu while speaking on the development, noted that the unprecedented development has undisputedly transformed the lives of the villagers who had been living a very difficult life for years, having to travel for kilometres before they could get access to basic things like cold water and charging of their mobile phones.

“The…