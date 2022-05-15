Ibadan family heads warn Oyo residents against being used negatively by politicians

As the 2023 general elections gather momentum, the Ibadan family heads otherwise known as Authentic Mogajis have urged the people of Oyo state not to allow politicians to destroy the peace currently being enjoyed in the state by using them negatively to achieve their political ambitions.

The family head said the state is enjoying relative peace compared to the other states in southwest Nigeria.

The Authentic Mogajis led by Chairman Chief Fatai Olanrewaju, in a statement issued after its emergency meeting at the weekend, said the recent verbal assaults against political parties in the state are not acceptable.

Present at the meeting are Chief Wale Oladoja, Vice-Chairman, Chief…