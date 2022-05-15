My installation as Aremo Yewaland, not politically motivated — Adeola

The Senator representing Lagos West Senatorial District, Solomon Olamilekan Adeola, has said that the conferment of Aremo Yewaland title on him was not politically motivated.

Adeola, who is eyeing senatorial seat in Ogun West, noted that the honour done on him and his wife as Yeye Aremo Yewaland, was nothing but a token of appreciation for his contribution to Yewaland.

The lawmaker in an interview with newsmen after the installation ceremony which had in attendance Prince Dapo Abiodun and his deputy, Engr. Noimot Salako-Oyedele; former governors of Ogun State, Chief Olusegun Osoba and Otunba Gbenga Daniel respectively; the Alake and Paramount Ruler of Egbaland, Oba Adedotun…