N375bn export expansion grant to boost capacity of 285 exporters in Nigeria ― NEPC

The Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC) has disclosed that the Federal Executive Council (FEC) has approved the sum of N375 billion as an Export Expansion Grant (EEG) for Nigerian exporters.

Speaking at the weekend during the Export for Survival Walk in Abuja, the Executive Director of NEPC, Dr Ezra Yakusak, explained that the grant is aimed at boosting the capacity of exporters in the country.

According to him, “to boost non-oil export, the Federal government has just approved the sum of N375 billion as Export Expansion Grant for exporters.

“The grant is for all exporters that applied for the funds in the time past,” adding that the money will clear the backlog from…