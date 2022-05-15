NDLEA blocks Italy, Dubai-bound drugs in Lagos, seizes 203,879 Tramadol tabs in Abia, Kaduna, Yobe, Kogi raids

Fresh bids by drug cartels to export Tramadol, Ecstasy MDMA and Cannabis to Milan, Italy and Dubai, United Arab Emirates through the Lagos Airport have been foiled by operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) who also seized 203, 879 tablets of various pharmaceutical opioids and illicit substances in raids across Abia, Kaduna, Yobe and Kogi States.

At the Lagos airport, a female passenger, Odia Emiliana Efe was arrested on May 9 while trying to board Royal Air Moroco flight from Lagos via Casablanca to Milan, Italy with 1000 tablets of Tramadol 200mg concealed in food items.

Five days after, an NDLEA statement said, a freight agent, Kareem Ibrahim was arrested…