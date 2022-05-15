Sey Byth chides FG over killings, kidnapping

Promising Afro-pop singer, Oluwaseyifunmi Michael, popularly known as Sey Byth, has thrown jabs at the Federal Government over the festering insecurity challenge in the country.

He urged the youth to guard against becoming tools in the hands of politicians who are in the habit of pushing them into crime to fulfill their heinous act and ambition in their quest for power.

Sey Byth raised the alarm as the jostle for political positions during the 2023 general election gathers momentum. He added that the porous society and lack of distinctive growth in all sectors, especially areas that affect the youths are due to the insensitivity of Nigerian leaders which has affected the sanity of…