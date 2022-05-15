SSASOGA boosts St Anne’s students with career talk

Seminary of St. Anne’s Students Old Girls Association (SSASOGA), Ibadan, last Friday organised a symposium for junior classes of the college with a focus on career talk, health talk, counselling/consultation, and malaria test, among other events.

Convener of the event, Mrs Bolawa Adeoso, said that the programme was a way of giving back to the school and also raising the quality of students.

Adeoso stated that SSASOGA moulds the young minds of today’s generation of students, monitors and encourages them to be good ambassadors of the school.

“Looking back, besides our parents and teachers, we used to be taught by the old girls who are our seniors in this school from day one…