2023: Ignore pleas for shift in timetable, CTA tells INEC

The Centre for Transparency Advocacy has called on the electoral umpire, the Independent National Electoral Commission, ( INEC) not to succumb to pressure for an extension of the 2023 election timetable.

National Chairman of the Action Democratic Party who doubles as Chairman of the Inter-Party Advisory Council, Engineer Yabagi Yusuf Sani, last week at a meeting with the INEC demanded an extension of the deadline for the conduct of primaries and submission of candidates.

INEC had earlier given June 3 as the deadline.

Executive Director, CTA, Faith Nwadishi dismissed the request by the 18 political parties.

“Not only a distraction to INEC but a calculated attempt to clog the…