7 ways to power up your leadership

Becoming a great leader is a constantly evolving journey that never ends. Those who are committed to honing their leadership practice typically spend considerable amounts of time learning about leadership, developing their leadership skills and reflecting on where they can improve.

As a result of the Great Resignation, leaders are arguably under greater pressure than ever before to lead in ways that enable their organizations to attract and retain the very best talent. Here are seven suggestions for how they can do just that:

Focus on what matters

As our brain’s main purpose is to keep us alive, it instinctively pushes us to what helps our survival, and draws us away from…