Blasphemy: Islam forbids killing without fair hearing

By
Headliners
-
11


Islam Why always, inequality Need for good mental, Sex education and parental responsibility , Abuja-Kaduna train attack, ASUU Why the North, The negative implications of ASUU strike, Obada rainstorm victims Oil windfall, elections cause panic for investments, For a virile society of Nigerian broadcasters, 2023 election: Beyond the presidency, 2023 election: Beyond the presidency, On menace Nigerian education, Christian On ruining lives, Nigeria’s difficulty to implement, Atiku Finding solution, Buhari utilise remaining months in office , justice Anambra Ending insecurity in Nigeria, prices of commodities before Christmas, Charting the net zero journey, justice On political commercialisation , Attack on railway lines, railway On El- Zakzaky’s freedom, our miracle Youths need to brace, Safeguarding critical national infrastructure, On Nigeria’s economy, On Adelabu’s qualities, amend On fake news, On politics and football, Kogi prison attack and Nigeria’s sick status, The dangers of insecurity in the church, female genital mutilation in Nigeria, Unending tussle, How corruption and bad, PDP On Fulani herdsmen, For continuity of progressive governance, General Hospital Toro deserves, Nigeria’s striving press, LASIEC Need for delegation, school children abductions, youths The mass failure, Death of teenager, APC CECPC and gale, the key to survival, students Benefits of skill acquisition, ‘Bunmi Yerokun, Undue delay in insurance, fees Letter to Mr. President on insecurity, On Otunla Blessing’s murder, Banana Island sand filling, Presidency Financial autonomy, AFRICOM Almajiri and Maiduguri, On failed promises, Lagos Cryptocurrency Insecurity in Nigeria, Customs What is wrong, efcc, sunday igboho, Good governance, YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state., EFCC chairman’s corruption fight, Kidnapping, new method of looting, Effectiveness of Oyo female police, Fidelity to the nation, on the Nigerian youth, If banditry, kidnapping is not a federal offence


The Federal Government of Nigeria under the leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari should take seriously the continuous killing in the northern states and put an end to it before it is too late.

The recent killing of Deborah Samuel, a 200-level student of Shehu Shagari College of Education in Sokoto State by fellow Muslim students over the allegation of blasphemy is totally unacceptable and reprehensible.

This case must not be swept under the carpet. Those who killed Deborah did not allow her to defend herself over the allegation of blasphemy leveled against her. It is well settled in the 1999 constitution of the…



Source: Nigerian Tribune

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR