Blasphemy: Islam forbids killing without fair hearing

The Federal Government of Nigeria under the leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari should take seriously the continuous killing in the northern states and put an end to it before it is too late.

The recent killing of Deborah Samuel, a 200-level student of Shehu Shagari College of Education in Sokoto State by fellow Muslim students over the allegation of blasphemy is totally unacceptable and reprehensible.

This case must not be swept under the carpet. Those who killed Deborah did not allow her to defend herself over the allegation of blasphemy leveled against her. It is well settled in the 1999 constitution of the…