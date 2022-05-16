Crown Flour Mill’s robust economic contribution gets presidential recognition

CROWN Flour Mill Limited (CFM), the wheat milling business of the agribusiness giant, Olam Agri, has won Nigeria’s National Productivity Order of Merit Award. The top award was presented to the flour milling firm by the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, President Muhammadu Buhari, at an event held at the State House Banquet Hall, Abuja, recently in recognition of its robust economic contributory role.

The National Productivity Order of Merit Award was instituted by the Federal Government through the Ministry of Labour and Employment to reinforce productivity consciousness and excellence in both the public and private sectors.

According to Dr Chris Ngige, the…