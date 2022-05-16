Effective policies, legislation needed to commercialise livestock ― FG

The Federal government has said that the commercialisation of the livestock industry needs effective policies and legislation to create wealth for farmers and guarantee increased national income generation.

To achieve this, the government said it is pertinent to work with a wider range of national and international stakeholders to expedite transformation and reposition the livestock sector towards increasing availability and accessibility of animals for Nigerians as well as export.

The Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, Dr Ernest Umakhihe said this known at a meeting to validate the national Breeding Policy Document in Abuja.

Represented by…