Enugu guber: Nwabueze Ugwu unveils manifesto

Ahead of the forthcoming People’s Democratic Party, (PDP) primaries in Enugu State, slated for May 23, 2022, a frontline gubernatorial aspirant, Hon Nwabueze Ugwu, Esq. has recently taken his ambition to the elite in Enugu Sports Club on the invitation of the Club.

Ugwu, an Enugu based practising lawyer and former member of the Enugu State House of Assembly used the auspiciously occasion to unveil a17-point agenda encapsulated a document christened “Manifesto For A Greater Enugu”, to members of the Club who the creme de la creme of the Enugu society and to the general public.

Speaking during the unveiling session, Hon. Ugwu further promised to reenact the economic growth…