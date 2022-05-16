Fatal accident claims Okowa’s aide, Tony Otokhine

A Senior Special Assistant to the Delta State Governor on Political Matters, Tony Otokhine, has died in a fatal car crash.

Special Assistant to the Governor on Media, Ossai Success, broke the sad news on his Facebook page.

The deceased was on his way back to Asaba from Benin where he had attended the traditional wedding ceremony of Olumide Akpata, President of the Nigeria Bar Association (NBA).

Ossai, while breaking the news on his Facebook page on Sunday quipped: “Just yesterday, we were together at President of Nigeria Bar Association (NBA) Olumide Akpata’s traditional wedding ceremony in Benin City together with His Excellency, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa and other…