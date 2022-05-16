Funding rates to rise on expected low liquidity inflows

Stories by Chima Nwokoji |Lagos

THERE are expectations that funding rates will rise this week as liquidity condition is expected to decline due to minute inflows from coupon payment (N17.9 billion) and Open Market Operation (OMO) maturity (N15.0 billion).

Meanwhile, interest in the secondary market is likely to be sustained according to dealers.

Similarly, the Debt Management Office (DMO), has announced the offer of two Federal Government of Nigeria (FGN) bonds for subscription.

The DMO stated this in a notice published on its website last week.

The first offer is a two-year FGN savings bond, which would be due on May 18, 2024, at an interest rate of 7.93 per cent per…