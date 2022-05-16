Gunmen set ablaze Idemili North secretariat, magistrate’s court in Anambra

Suspected gunmen have set ablaze the Idemili North Local Government secretariat in Ogidi and a magistrate’s court in the area also.

Sources said the arsonists entered the premises on Sunday night to perpetrate the act, burning down all files, and properties in the secretariat, including the secretariat building.

Videos and pictures circulating online also showed that the entire buildings were reduced to rubbles, while vehicles parked inside the local government secretariat were also burnt.

The state police command has confirmed the development, attributing it to unidentified arsonists.

DSP…