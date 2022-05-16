Lagos PDP should field Ikorodu indigene to secure victory over APC in Reps poll ― Aspirant

House of Representatives aspirant for the Ikorodu Federal Constituency under the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mr AbdulKareem Shittu, has urged the leadership of the party to encourage only indigenes to contest for the ticket.

The House of Representatives hopeful made this call on Monday while speaking with newsmen, ahead of the party’s primaries.

Shittu, while making the call, argued that Ikorodu had always been known to encourage indigeneship, saying it would, therefore, be out of place to allow non-indigenes to contest for the House of Reps ticket as, according to him, “things cannot be different now.”

“There has always been a huge clamour for an…