Nigerians should vote only critics of Deborah’s killers in Sokoto ― Dickson

The Senator representing Bayelsa West Senatorial District in the National Assembly, Senator Seriake Dickson, has called on Nigerians to vote for only aspirants that are able to summon the courage to condemn in the strongest possible terms the grisly murder of Miss Deborah Samuel by extremists in Sokoto State.

Senator Dickson in a statement also urged all politicians aspiring to lead Nigeria in various capacities to condemn the reprehensible killing of the 200 level student of Home Economics Education by fellow students for alleged blasphemy on Thursday.

The former Bayelsa Governor of Bayelsa State, however, commended the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III, and…