2023 presidency: Adesina, AfDB president, declines to run

Dr Akinwumi A. Adesina, President, African Development Bank (AfDB) has declined overtures for him to run for the office of the President of Nigeria in the 2023 general election.

Dr Adesina made this known in a statement on Thursday he personally signed.

He stated that, “I have been extremely humbled by several calls from Nigerians at home and abroad that I should consider running for the office of the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“I am very touched by all who have gone to great extent, with such huge sacrifices, of their own volition, to consider me worthy to be proposed for potential consideration.

“The coalition groups of youth, women, farmers,…