Buhari’s aide, Ita Enang resigns, joins Akwa-Ibom guber race

Senator Ita Enang, a senior special adviser to President Muhammadu Buhari on Niger Delta Affairs has resigned his position to contest the Akwa Ibom State Governorship race.

In his resignation letter sent to the President on Monday, Senator Enang thanked the President ‘’for the opportunities to serve in his government. According to him, his resignation comes as a result of his readiness to vie for the governorship position of Akwa Ibom State on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

“And the time has come. I intend to contest for the Governorship of Akwa Ibom State on the platform of our party, The APC for which I now seek a nomination, having purchased and…