Delegates must shun vote-buying for national development ― Retired Army General

As major political parties gear up for national primaries to select their flag bearers, delegates, especially those in the All Progressives Congress (APC), have been urged to shun votes selling or compromising their franchise in the interest of national development.

The appeal was made by a security expert and retired Major General, Pat Agem-Vingir during his contributions to a virtual political discussion of the Osinbajo Think Tank Group themed ‘Think Osinbajo.’

He appealed to delegates to vote their conscience during the forthcoming national primaries, urging them to shun money bag politicians in the interest of peace and national unity

The retired Major General who…