Magu, ex-EFCC boss, promoted to AIG prior to retirement

The Police Service Commission (PSC) has confirmed the promotion of former Acting Chairman, Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Mustafa Ibrahim Magu as an Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG).

AIG Magu Ibrahim who is proceeding on retirement is the most senior in the CP cadre and missed the last two promotions after returning to the Police from the EFCC.

A statement by Ikechukwu Ani, Head of Press and Public Relations said, “The 15th Plenary Meeting which began on Wednesday, May 11th 2022 was presided over by Alhaji Musiliu Smith, Chairman of the Commission and former Inspector General of Police. DIG Amadi also approved the promotion of 31 Assistant…