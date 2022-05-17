Make bye-laws that require students to join uniformed youth organisations, stakeholders urge FG

Stakeholders and members of uniformed youth organisations have urged the government to make bye-laws that requires pupils and students of primary and secondary schools to join the organisations.

This call was made on Saturday, 14th May at the just concluded Stakeholders’ Meeting and Launch of Report on ‘Towards A Peacful And Sustainable Society: Strengthening the Contributions of Uniformed Youth Organisations to Positive Youth Development in Nigeria’ organised by Building Nations Initiative (BNI) – a youth-led, youth work organisation in Nigeria as part of its Youth Systems Strengthening objective.

Speaking at the meeting, Amb. Agbeja Adebobola; District Commandant, The…