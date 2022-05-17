Monetising our politics – Tribune Online

Recently, political parties in the country, in preparation for the 2023 general election pegged the price of interest and nomination forms beyond the reach of ordinary and competent Nigerians who wish to contest the forthcoming elections. Under APC, politics has become the exclusive preserve of the high, mighty and wealthy members of society and not for the poor. Election does not stop at the purchase of forms; aspirants have to contend with other expenses such as party primaries which usually go to the highest bidders. With the monetisation of politics in the country, there is tendency that corruption will increase…



Source: Nigerian Tribune

