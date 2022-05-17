NCAA cautions pilots, airlines over hazardous weather

The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), has advised pilots and airline operators to exercise caution over hazardous weather during the rainy season.

This warning was contained in an Advisory Circular (AC) with reference no AC: NCAA-AEROMET – 33 initiated by the Directorate of Aerodrome and Airspace Standards (DAAS) addressed to all Pilots and Airline Operators and signed by the NCAA Director-General, Captain Musa Nuhu.

The circular came on the advent of the Seasonal Climate Prediction (SCP) released for the year 2022 by the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NIMET).

NIMET had predicted early late March as the commencement of the rainy season across the Southern states, and…