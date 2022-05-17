No plans to organise another 2022 UTME ― JAMB

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has warned the general public, particularly candidates in the just-concluded 2022 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME), to be wary of the guile and other unsavoury activities of fraudsters who are making false claims of errors in the scoring of candidates in the 2022 UTME.

This is according to a statement signed by Fabian Benjamin, JAMB’s

Head, Public Affairs and Protocol.

The Board is, therefore, maintaining for the umpteenth time, that the UTME is a computer-based test that is scored electronically with no human mediation whatsoever.

Consequently, the unfounded rumours making the rounds are nothing but the…