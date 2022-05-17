Sanwo-Olu gets Mustapha challenge: I have what it takes to address yearnings of Lagosians, Mustapha says

AHEAD of the May 20 governorship primary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), an aspirant on the party’s platform, Mr Abdul-Ahmed Olorunfemi Mustapha, on Monday, said he has what it takes to address some of the yearnings of people of Lagos, listing education, healthcare and infrastructure as his topmost priorities.

Mustapha, a former permanent secretary in the state’s Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources, said he is determined to address and change the narrative in other sectors, including power, if elected as the next governor of Lagos State.

The governorship hopeful said the people would see a Lagos that works for everyone, irrespective of party affiliation,…