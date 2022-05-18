200,000 children immunised against polio in C’River

About 200,000 minors are currently being immunised against polio virus disease type two, be common among minors between 0 and 5 years of age in Cross River State.

Wife of the Cross River State governor, Linda Ayade, has therefore urged women, religious leaders, traditional rulers, parents, schools, churches and other stakeholders to support the fight against polio in their domains.

Mrs. Ayade who gave the charge at the inaugural ceremony of the immunisation against polio in Calabar, said it was crucial to the survival of children against vaccine-preventable diseases.

Ayade, who was represented by the Director-General, Cross River Primary Healthcare Development Agency, Dr Janet…