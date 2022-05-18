2023: APC youth leader invites Tinubu, Amaechi, Lawan, other presidential aspirants to town hall meeting

Ahead of the All Progressives Congress presidential convention, the National Youth Leader of the party, Dayo Israel, has invited all the party’s presidential aspirants to a town hall meeting to discuss their plans for the youths if elected.

Israel in a statement issued on Wednesday in Abuja titled “What do you have for us? – APC Youth Presidential Town” Hall, said the event which will hold in Abuja on Friday 27th and Saturday 28th May 2022, seeks to provide a platform for all the presidential aspirants to share their agenda with the young members of the party.

The APC youth leader said the time has come for the Youth Wing wing to mainstream and prioritize the interest of…