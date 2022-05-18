2023: Every member important to win gov, diaspora group tells Oyo APC

The North American chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has appealed to stakeholders of the Oyo chapter of the party to embrace unity and resolve to work as a strong force to ensure total victory for the party in the forthcoming governorship election.

The chapter made this call in a communiqué signed by its Chairman, Mr Olalekan Sanni and Secretary, Mr Niyi Adekola that was issued at end of its 2022 Inaugural Lecture and Special Dinner, held in New Jersey.

Lauding ongoing reconciliation efforts, the chapter appealed to stakeholders of the party to consider the overall interest of the party above personal interests and ambitions.

Especially, the APC members said it was…