2023: Personal or public interest?

Those who are aspiring for big positions in the country should set their priorities right. An aspirant with the wrong motive cannot serve the public interest in any way.

A leader who is only motivated by personal interest has nothing to offer. The masses are now craving the Solomon of our time who will demand for wisdom to lead, and who will not seek office merely for monetary gains. There is nothing wrong in contesting for a lofty post if the motive behind it is right.

Those who have leadership acumen cannot be self-centered. Honestly, the masses are longing for a leader who will open up the economy and…