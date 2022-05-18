2023: Tinubu vows to settle Kwara APC crisis

The national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has promised to settle the lingering political crisis among factions in the Kwara State chapter of the party.

It is recalled that the chieftains of the party had been embroiled in crisis, together with their supporters, since the inauguration of the present administration in 2019, culminating in the defection of the politicians to other political parties in the state.

Speaking when he met with delegates and party members in Ilorin on Tuesday, Senator Tinubu appealed to all aggrieved members of the party to sheathe their sword for the amicable resolution of the crisis.

“We’ll settle the…