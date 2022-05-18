APC primary election: Jigawa committee promises fairness to all

A committee to supervise the APC primary elections in Jigawa State has promised to do everything necessary to ensure peaceful and hitch-free primaries.

The chairman of the committee, Alhaji Ibrahim Ahmed, made the promise while addressing the party caucus at the party secretariat in Dutse, the state capital.

The chairman said, “the committee would fully adhere to the rule and regulations and would be fair and justice to every aspirant.”

Alhaji Ahmed added that the process “will be consensus or direct election, depending on the agreed and adopted method here by you.”

He, therefore, commended APC…