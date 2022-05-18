(BREAKING): Sanwo-Olu announces total ban of okada in Ikeja, Lagos Island, Mainland, others from June 1

Lagos State governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Wednesday announced a total ban on operations of commercial motorcycles popularly called okada in some areas of the state, following the gruesome murder of one Sound Engineer, David.

David was lynched and later burnt by some irate okada riders in the Lekki area of the state, a sad incident over which 10 suspects were already in the police net.

Sanwo-Olu announced the ban while speaking with all DPOs and Area Commanders across the state at the Lagos House, Ikeja, saying the directive covers all highways and some local governments, including Eti-Osa, Ikeja, Surulere, Lagos Island, Lagos Mainland and Apapa.

