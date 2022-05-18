Don’t hold protest, DSS, police appeal to NURTW

Security operatives have called on members of the Lagos State council of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) to shelve their proposed peaceful protest and allow the government to find an amicable solution to the problem.

The chairman of the caretaker committee, Lagos State council of the union, Alhaji Fatai Adesina, stated this shortly after a closed-door meeting with officers of the Department of State Services (DSS) and officers of the Lagos State police command over the planned peaceful protest by members of NURTW.

He explained that the security operatives listened to the complaints of the union and it was agreed that the union should give the state government…