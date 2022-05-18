Everything has been digitalised, votes will count on June 18 —Adeniran, Ekiti REC

Resident Electoral Commissioner in Ekiti State, Dr Tella Adeniran, in this interview with ‘YOMI AYELESO, speaks on preparation for the governorship election in the state coming up on June 18, collaboration with other stakeholders towards having credible and acceptable poll, among other issues.

The June 18 governorship election in Ekiti State is a few months away, how is the level of preparation for the poll?

As you can see when you were coming to this office, some persons were leaving here; that is part of the preparation for the election. Those that just left are stakeholders in election, comprising the security agencies. We have this meeting virtually every month and when…