Hoodlums arrested, beaten for not paying, threatening food vendors with sit-at-home order in Anambra

Five men suspected to be hoodlums have been allegedly arrested in Ekwulobia, Aguata Local Government Area of Anambra State for threatening a food vendor.

The men were said to have approached a restaurant and got served food, but after eating, they refused to pay, threatening the food vendor for daring to come out on a sit-at-home day.

A Facebook user, Mr Iyke Orji who narrated the experience said the men had been in the habit of eating in restaurants without paying, under the guise of punishing the operators for opening their businesses on restricted days.

Orji said: “Remember those five guys that ate in a local mama put (and refused to pay)? Today in Ekwulobia, those five guys…