How we raped, shot our victims ― Suspected kidnapper of Greenfield Students

A suspected kidnapper of the Students of Greenfield School in Kaduna, on Wednesday, narrated how his gang members kidnapped, raped and thereafter shot the students to death.

The suspect identified as Aminu Lawal whose gang was operating along the Abuja-Kaduna Expressway before his arrest by the Operatives of the Force Intelligence Bureau Special Tactical Squad (FIB-STS) led by DCP Kolo Yusuf was paraded along with 20 others in Abuja by the Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, for offences ranging from kidnapping, conspiracy, armed robbery, illegal possession of arms and ammunition’s to cattle rustling amongst others,

Lawal disclosed that his gang members…