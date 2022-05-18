Kidnapped widow regains freedom in Kogi – Police

Kogi State Police Command on Wednesday confirmed the release of a widow, Mrs Sefi Jimoh, who was kidnapped by some suspected kidnappers four days ago in Lokoja.

Her adopter had on Sunday called her family and demanded a N10 million ransom to secure her release.

The Commissioner of Police, Edward Egbuka, confirmed her release to newsmen on Wednesday.

The commissioner of Police commended the officers and men for putting pressure on the kidnappers.

Egbuka said, “No ransom was paid as the window was released by her abductors when they knew that the police were closing up on them.

“This is because immediately the report of her abduction got to us, I immediately ordered for a…