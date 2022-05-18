Presidential primaries not necessarily won by candidates but…—Nasir Isiaka

CHIEFTAIN of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief Gboyega Nasir Isiaka, spoke to journalists on his senatorial bid, the presidential hopefuls in APC, money politics, among other issues. KUNLE ODEREMI brings the excerpts:

There are many contestants for the Ogun West senatorial seat? Why is the senatorial tussle tougher than expected this time around, especially within your party APC?

That is the nature of politics and democracy is about contest and numbers. In the whole gamut of political struggle, every available office will be keenly contested by all that have interest in it; because power is never served on a plate. In Ogun State for example, there are 39 positions…