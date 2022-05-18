Why we lifted ban on employment in IAUE —Wike

RIVER State governor, Nyesom Wike, has approved the appointment of academic and non-academic staff for the Ignatius Ajuru University of Education (IAUE).

The governor disclosed this through his deputy, Dr Ipalibo Banigo, during the convocation ceremony of the institution held on Saturday in Port Harcourt.

Wike said the decision to lift the ban on employment in the university was necessitated by the desire to provide quality teaching, learning, research and to strengthen the capacity of the university to impart innovative knowledge and deliver quality education to its students.

The governor, who said every state needed well-educated, trained, skilled and healthy citizens to grow…